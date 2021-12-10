Slamming Centre over the extension of the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chiefs, Trinamool Congress's Rajya Sabha MP Sougata Roy said that the government is displaying a "dictatorial attitude" in the country. Roy's remarks came after two ordinances namely the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 were passed in the Parliament by the government.

Speaking on the same, he said, "The government is showing a dictatorial attitude. Earlier, they brought the ordinances for amending the Central Vigilance Commission Bill and the Delhi Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for raising the tenure of the chiefs from two to five years. This was vigorously opposed by us in the Parliament", reported ANI.

Further stating that the government is giving advantages to its officers, MP Sougata Roy said, "The consequences will be similar to dangling a carrot to the concerned officers that if they act according to the government, they will have the possibility to get extensions. This will take away the neutrality."

Centre introduces bills for extending the tenures of CBI, ED directors

Amid protests by the opposition, the government introduced two bills in the Lok Sabha for extending the tenures of the directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate for up to five years from the present two years. Calling it "arbitrary" and illogical", the opposition parties are calling out upon the Centre. Earlier in November, President Ram Nath Kovind had signed the two ordinances promulgated by the Ministry of Law and Justice which states that the tenure of the chiefs will be extended once their existing tenure ends.

With agency inputs, Image: PTI