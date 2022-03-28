TMC Targets PM Modi And BJP On Surge In Fuel Prices: 'Your Acche Din Are Here'

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government over the recent surge in fuel prices across the country. This comes on a day when Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday declined the Opposition's demand for a discussion on the issue of fuel price hike after suspending the Question Hour. It is important to note that the surging prices of crude oil due to the Russia-Ukraine war have resulted in a hike in the price of petrol and diesel in recent days in India.

The TMC took to KOO and said:

On March 27, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that the Centre is monitoring everything on a daily basis and regulating goods as per the policy intervention. "We are monitoring everything daily and regulating goods as per policy intervention. Fuel prices hiked with speed after the Ukraine crisis, despite which the government has tried to keep it under control. We didn't create this international state; it's not politics if it coincided with polls,” Goyal told ANI.

Fuel prices have surged in the last six days

Petrol price on Monday was hiked by 30 paise a litre and diesel by 35 paise, taking the total increase in rates in the last one week to Rs 4-4.10 per litre. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 99.41 per litre as against Rs 99.11 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 90.42 per litre to Rs 90.77, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state, depending upon the incidence of local taxation. This is the sixth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs, so retail rates adjust accordingly to the global movement.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday declined the opposition's demand for a discussion on the issue of fuel price hike after suspending the Question Hour, saying he would give them enough time and opportunities to raise the matter during the Zero Hour. As soon as the House assembled at 11 am after the weekend break, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Trinamool Congress' Sudip Bandyopadhyay and DMK's T R Baalu demanded that the House should discuss the fuel price hike, which the government effected for the sixth time in a week.

