TMC Attacks Govt Over New List Of Unparliamentary Words; Dubs It 'Gag Order On MPs'

The expansion of the list of words considered 'unparliamentary' in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha drew the ire of TMC MPs Derek O'Brien and Mahua Moitra. Dubbing it as a gag order on MPs, Derek O'Brien vowed that he is even willing to be suspended but won't stop using some of the new words inserted in the aforesaid list. Meanwhile, Moitra who has been in the eye of a storm over remarks on Goddess Kali alleged that the Union government has banned all words that could be used by the opposition to describe the BJP's style of functioning.

Taking to Twitter, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, "Session begins in a few days GAG ORDER ISSUED ON MPs. Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in Parliament : Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy".

Congress MP and general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh also took a swipe at the Centre over this development. He opined, "All words used by the Opposition to describe the reality of Modi Sarkar now to be considered ‘unparliamentary’. What next Vishguru"?

Baith jaiye. Baith Jaiye. Prem se boliye.



New list of unparliamentary words for LS & RS does not include Sanghi.



Basically govt taken all words used by opposition to describe how BJP destroying India & banned them. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 14, 2022

List of unparliamentary words

In an astonishing development, a new booklet released by the Lok Sabha secretariat ahead of the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament revealed that words such as 'hypocrisy', 'ashamed', 'hooliganism', 'drama' etc. will be considered unparliamentary in both the Upper as well as the Lower House. Thus, such words used by MPs during debates or otherwise will be expunged by the chair and won't be a part of the Parliament records. Commencing on July 18, the Monsoon session of Parliament shall conclude on August 13.

Here are some of the unparliamentary words:

Jumlajeevi

Baal buddhi

Covid spreader

Ashamed

Abused

Betrayed

Corrupt

Drama

Hypocrisy

Incompetent

Anarchist

Shakuni

Dictatorial

Taanashah

Taanashahi

Jaichand

Vinash Purush

Khalistani

Khoon se kheti

Dohra Charitra

Nikamma

Nautanki

Behri Sarkar

Bloody

Bloodshed

Cheated

Chamcha

Chamchagiri

Chelas

Childishness

Coward

Criminal

Crocodile tears

Disgrace

Donkey

Eyewash

Hooliganism

Lie

Mislead

Untrue

Goons

Gaddar

Apmaan

Ahankaar

Kala din

Danga

Lollypop

Vishwasghat

Foolish

Sexual harassment

(With PTI inputs)