TMC Attacks Govt Over New List Of Unparliamentary Words; Dubs It 'Gag Order On MPs'

The expansion of the list of words considered 'unparliamentary' in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha drew the ire of TMC MPs Derek O'Brien and Mahua Moitra.

Akhil Oka
The expansion of the list of words considered 'unparliamentary' in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha drew the ire of TMC MPs Derek O'Brien and Mahua Moitra. Dubbing it as a gag order on MPs, Derek O'Brien vowed that he is even willing to be suspended but won't stop using some of the new words inserted in the aforesaid list. Meanwhile, Moitra who has been in the eye of a storm over remarks on Goddess Kali alleged that the Union government has banned all words that could be used by the opposition to describe the BJP's style of functioning.

Taking to Twitter, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, "Session begins in a few days GAG ORDER ISSUED ON MPs. Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in Parliament : Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy". 

Congress MP and general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh also took a swipe at the Centre over this development. He opined, "All words used by the Opposition to describe the reality of Modi Sarkar now to be considered ‘unparliamentary’. What next Vishguru"?

List of unparliamentary words

In an astonishing development, a new booklet released by the Lok Sabha secretariat ahead of the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament revealed that words such as 'hypocrisy', 'ashamed', 'hooliganism', 'drama' etc. will be considered unparliamentary in both the Upper as well as the Lower House. Thus, such words used by MPs during debates or otherwise will be expunged by the chair and won't be a part of the Parliament records. Commencing on July 18, the Monsoon session of Parliament shall conclude on August 13. 

Here are some of the unparliamentary words: 

  • Jumlajeevi
  • Baal buddhi
  • Covid spreader
  • Ashamed
  • Abused
  • Betrayed
  • Corrupt
  • Drama
  • Hypocrisy
  • Incompetent
  • Anarchist
  • Shakuni
  • Dictatorial
  • Taanashah
  • Taanashahi
  • Jaichand
  • Vinash Purush
  • Khalistani
  • Khoon se kheti
  • Dohra Charitra
  • Nikamma
  • Nautanki
  • Behri Sarkar
  • Bloody
  • Bloodshed
  • Cheated
  • Chamcha
  • Chamchagiri
  • Chelas
  • Childishness
  • Coward
  • Criminal
  • Crocodile tears
  • Disgrace
  • Donkey
  • Eyewash
  • Hooliganism
  • Lie
  • Mislead
  • Untrue
  • Goons
  • Gaddar
  • Apmaan
  • Ahankaar
  • Kala din
  • Danga
  • Lollypop
  • Vishwasghat
  • Foolish
  • Sexual harassment

(With PTI inputs)

