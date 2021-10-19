TMC to begin by-poll campaign from Saturday

Kolkata, Oct 18 (PTI) The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) plans to start campaigning for by-polls slated for October 30, from Saturday.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP and Deputy Leader in the upper house Sukhendu Sekhar Roy told reporters here on Monday, "We are sure of a 4-0 sweep. But we will not be complacent and will campaign in full swing abiding by Covid-19 restrictions of the Election Commission." Roy said party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will campaign in all four constituencies and start from October 23.

Banerjee will start campaigning in Gosaba and Khardah assembly seats on October 23.

He would visit Dinhata on October 25, and Santipur the next day.

West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim will campaign in Cooch Behar from October 23.

By-polls will be held in Gosaba in South 24 Parganas district, Khardah in North 24 Parganas district, Dinhata in Cooch Behar and Santipur in Nadia district.

Two winning Trinamool Congress candidates died in Gosaba and Khardah after polling was over necessitating elections. Two BJP MPs resigned as MLAs after their wins from Dinhata and Santipur assembly seats in the April assembly polls, throwing open those seats for a by-poll. PTI SUS JRC JRC

