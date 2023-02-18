TMC To Gherao MoS Nishith Pramanik's House Over BSF Firing Death; To Bring 25K People

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is likely to gherao the residence of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik on February 19 over the death of a local person in West Bengal's Cooch Behar on December last year in the BSF firing.

24-year-old Prem Kumar Barman was gunned down by a Border Security Force (BSF) constable in the Dinhata block near the India-Bangladesh border in December 2022.

According to sources, TMC plans to bring around 25,000 people to gherao Pramanik's residence in Cooch Behar and has also set up a pandal (marquee).

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at MoS's residence and central forces have been brought in. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also planning to hold counter-protest and rallies.

Earlier this month, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee had slammed the Central government and the BJP over the death of Barman. His family members claimed that he was a "migrant labourer who had returned home a few days back", whereas the BSF contended that the deceased was a "cattle smuggler".

Claiming that Prem Kumar's postmortem report had stated that 180 pellets were fired at him, Diamond Harbour MP said he was shocked at the "atrocity meted out to the local youth".

"Even if Prem Kumar was a cattle smuggler, which the BSF claims, why did you not arrest him? Did you find any gun with him? What was the need to fire at him? All those guilty BSF officials will be brought to justice, even if we have to approach the high court or the Supreme Court," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh had accused TMC of "being sympathetic to infiltrators and cattle smugglers."

"This is a matter of shame that for political interests, a party can stoop to such a low that it questions the BSF and our security forces. This is shameful. The TMC, from the very beginning, has a habit of being sympathetic towards cattle smugglers, infiltrators and anti-nationals to secure its vote bank," he claimed.

In 2021, the Centre amended the BSF Act to allow the use of force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a 50 km stretch from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam. It has snowballed into a massive political issue in Bengal, with the TMC passing a resolution in the state assembly opposing the union government's decision.