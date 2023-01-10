TMC To Kick-start 'Didir Suraksha Kavach' On January 11

With an eye on upcoming rural polls, the TMC will launch its new mass outreach campaign, 'Didir Suraksha Kavach' (Didi's Protective Shield) to check and ensure that people get benefits from the pro-people projects of the state government.

Under the 'Didir Suraksha Kavach' initiative, around 3.5 lakh volunteers of the ruling Trinamool Congress will reach out to approximately 10 crore people of the state in 60 days starting January 11.

The first phase of the campaign — 'Anchale Ek Din/Nagare Ek Din' (One day in area) — will kick-start on January 11, where the state-level party leadership will spend a day each at all gram panchayats and urban local bodies across the state.

"These visits will be spread over 45 days starting from January 11. During this period, the leaders will visit places of cultural importance, will have community lunches with local influencers, and interact with locals, panchayat and municipality representatives. They will conduct rallies in the area," a senior TMC leader said.

The campaign's next phase involves over 3.5 lakh booth workers or 'Didir Doots' (Messengers of Didi), who will take 'Didir Suraksha Kavach' to nearly two crore households across the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee herself announced on January 2 the launch of the campaign. The campaign has been designed to cover six core sectors that are essential for the care and sustenance of human life and ensure that all the state residents can avail of benefits from the listed 15 welfare schemes of the state.

Banerjee had said that 'Didir Suraksha Kavach' is conceptualised to ensure that every household in Bengal receives the protective shield for residents across ages, economic backgrounds, social status, caste, creed, and religions.

The mass outreach of the TMC comes at a time when the party is battling CBI and ED and the opposition parties regarding allegations of various scams and probes into School Service Commission (SSC) scam, cattle smuggling and coal pilferage cases, which has kept the TMC leadership busy since last year both inside courtrooms and also on the streets.

This is the fourth mass outreach campaign conceptualised by the political consultancy group- I-PAC, launched by the TMC in the last four years, with the first being the 'Didi ke bolo', launched just months after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The rural polls are due in the first half of this year.

