TMC To Push For One-third Reservation Of Seats For Women In Lok Sabha, State Assembly

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O'Brien said on Monday that he has given the notice to move a motion for the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the upper house. In a tweet, the TMC leader also demanded the introduction of the long-pending reservation for women in Parliament. O’Brien is expected to move the motion under Rule 168, which allows members to raise issues of public interest. The Lok Sabha has 15% women lawmakers while Rajya Sabha has 12.2%.

TMC's challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

OPEN DARE to 56 inch @PMOindia government.



Introduce the long pending WOMEN’s RESERVATION BILL in #Parliament Rajya Sabha this week (before April 8). Accept and put to vote @AITCofficial motion under Rule 168. @mamataofficial walks the talk.

The bill seeks to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women.

TMC consists of maximum women MPs, claims Derek O'Brien

Sharing percentage-wise details of women MPs of all major parties, he said the TMC has a maximum- 37 per cent of women MPs, while the BJP has only 13 per cent. Mamata Banerjee, the TMC supremo is also India’s lone woman Chief Minister.

Women's Reservation Bill

The Women's Reservation Bill was first introduced in 1996 by the United Front government led by Deve Gowda in the Lok Sabha. Thereafter the bill was introduced three times in 1988, 1999, and 2008. In 2008, it was introduced in the Rajya Sabha and after scrutiny by the standing committee, it was passed by the Upper House in 2010 and sent to the Lok Sabha.

The Women's Reservation Bill aimed to reserve one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies, as per PRS. Moreover, one-third of the seats reserved for SC/ST too will have to be reserved for women of those groups. Reserved seats may be allotted by rotation to different constituencies in the state or union territory and the reservation will cease to exist 15 years after the commencement of this Act.

However, the Bill lapsed with the end of the 15th Lok Sabha in 2014. Last year, on the occasion of Women's Day, India's women parliamentarians debated the long-unimplemented Women's reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha. While Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, at that time demanded that the women's reservation must be increased to 50%, BJP MP Sonal Mansingh demanded to celebrate 'International's Men's Day'. The 33% women's reservation Bill has been passed by Rajya Sabha in 2010 but is yet to pass in Lok Sabha.