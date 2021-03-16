TMC To Release Manifesto For Upcoming West Bengal Polls On March 17

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday, March 16, affirmed that the party is going to release its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections of West Bengal on Wednesday. Mamata Banerjee is going to hold two public meetings in Jhargram after which she is going to go to Kalighat and at 5 pm, release the manifesto.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has been holding election rallies all across the State and making promises to bolster its chances in the elections.

BJP promises reservation or Left-out Hindu Castes

BJP President JP Nadda in an election rally in West Bengal on Tuesday promised to include the left out Hindu castes, like Mahishya, Telli in the category of Other Backward Classes in the State provide the party is voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

"We will include the left out Hindu castes, like Mahishya, Telli in the category of other Backward Classes in West Bengal. A commission will be formed and on the basis of whose report the inclusion will be carried out," he asserted while highlighting that the Mamata Banerjee government never took any measures in this regard. "Pishi denied them this reservation for a decade," he added.

Case of OBCs in West Bengal

It is pertinent to mention here that of the 177 OBCcastes -12 Muslim castes and 150 Hindu castes, that had been recognised by the Mandal Commission for West Bengal, the Jyoti Basu government only recognised 64 castes, which included 9 Mulsim castes, as OBCs and provided them with 7 per cent reservation in 1993, which continued till the Left government created two different categories- Category A, which was referred to as the 'More Backward' has 10% reservation while Category B which was referred to as 'Backward' has 7 per cent reservation, and increased the number of Muslims in the OBC list from 9 to 53.

When the TMC government came to power in 2011, they continued this policy, as a result of which today, category A has 81 castes, out of which 73 belongs to the Muslim community while category B has 96 castes out of which 44 belongs to the Muslim Community. The Mamata government has also repeatedly claimed that it has given the benefit of OBC reservation to 99 per cent of Muslims in the state.

Around 83 Hindus castes have, however, still being deprived of the benefits of reservation.

West Bengal polls 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total. The Trinamool, meanwhile, has inducted BJP veteran and former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha.