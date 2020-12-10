TMC To Release 'report Card' On 10 Yrs Of Mamata Govt Ahead Of 2021 Assembly Polls

As the West Bengal Assembly elections approach, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to release a ‘report card’ on its 10-year rule in the state.

The performance report, recommended by poll strategist Prashant Kishor, hired by the party for the 2021 assembly polls, will aim to inform about the various developmental projects taken up by the Mamata Banerjee government in the last ten years.

The ruling party's top brass will be present at the release of the "TMC Report Card- Ten Years of Development" on Thursday, December 10.

"Senior party leaders and ministers will be present at the event to elaborate on the ten years of development in Bengal. Various policies taken up by the state government and its success rate will be discussed during the release of the report card," a TMC leader said.

"The report card will state the facts and figures about what we did in the last ten years and about various steps taken by the government to improve governance," another leader said.

Trinamool Congress was voted to power in 2011, uprooting the 34-year-old Left Front government in the state.

Nadda claims 'BJP will cross 200 seats in Bengal'

Setting up the ground for the 2021Assembly Polls, TMC’s principal Opposition BJP has also ramped up campaign rallies with the saffron party’s national President JP Nadda planning to set up 36 BJP offices in the state. Nadda, who is currently on a two-day visit to West Bengal, kicked off the 'Aar Noi Annay' campaign and attended various programmes aimed to strengthen the party on Wednesday.

While inaugurating 9 party offices in West Bengal, the BJP chief claimed that his party will overthrow the Mamata Banerjee government in the upcoming polls with over 200 seats.

In November, BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh had said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda would visit West Bengal every month till the end of assembly elections, due in April-May next year. Nadda had paid a day-long visit to north Bengal in October, while Shah was in the state for two days in November.

The BJP, after having a limited presence in politically polarised Bengal for decades, has emerged as the main rival of the ruling TMC in the 2019 general election, winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

