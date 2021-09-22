TMC To Seek Clarity On 'arbitrary Use Of Power' In Tripura After HC Rejects Rally Plea

The Tripura High Court on Tuesday rejected a Trinamool Congress (TMC) plea to hold a rally, led by party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on September 22. The plea was rejected after the court was informed that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in the Sadar subdivision during the time. The Tripura police had, on September 15, also denied permission for a TMC rally in Agartala on grounds that another political party had received prior permission to hold a rally on the same day.

TMC leader Subal Bhowmik had moved the court seeking directions to allow the September 22 mega rally. Justice Arindam Lodh took up the matter on Monday and issued a notice to the state government seeking its view for not giving permission for holding the rally. Following this, Advocate General Siddhartha Sankar Dey Tuesday informed the court on Tuesday that prohibitory order under Section 144 Cr PC was imposed in the Sadar subdivision on September 21 till November 4 as a precautionary measure to prevent a third COVID-19 wave.

The Advocate General additional informed that the administration does not want to allow any political rally or public gathering in Agartala as Durga puja was decided to be held from October 11. The court was also informed that the city has witnessed violence following political rallies or processions over the past two or three weeks. Following this, the court rejected TMC's plea seeking permission for the rally. The Trinamool Congress later tweeted that the party is now postponing the scheduled events.

TMC to seek clarity on 'arbitrary use of executive power'

The TMC accused the BJP-led government in Tripura of repeatedly denying permission for the party to hold a rally in the state. "This time they did not even respond to our applications and we had to approach the HC to know that Section 144 was being imposed in the state," a tweet on the TMC's Twitter handle read. "In line with the HC's decision not to interfere in policy decisions, we are postponing our scheduled events in Tripura. We will seek further clarity from the court on the limits to such arbitrary use of executive power," another tweet read.

In line with the HC's decision not to interfere in policy decisions, we are postponing our scheduled events in Tripura.



We will seek further clarity from the court on the limits to such arbitrary use of executive power. (2/2) — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 21, 2021

Earlier on September 15, TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee launched an attack on the BJP in Tripura after his party was denied permission to conduct a political rally. Reacting to the state police’s denial of permission to hold a rally, the TMC MP said that Tripura BJP is "scared to death" to let him enter the state. Banerjee shared two letters sent by the Tripura police rejecting the party's request to hold a demonstration on September 15.

(Image: Facebook/PTI/ANI)