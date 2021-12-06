TMC To Send 5-member Delegation To Nagaland To Meet Kin Of Victims Killed In Army Firing

Anguished at the civilians' killing in Nagaland, TMC announced that a 5-member delegation will be visiting Oting, Mon on Monday. The delegation comprising Lok Sabha MPs Prasun Banerjee, Aparupa Poddar, Rajya Sabha MPs Sushmita Dev, Dr. Santanu Sen and former Mizoram AG Biswajit Deb will meet the bereaved families. 6 civilians were killed by security forces in an 'ambush' while they were commuting in a truck in Oting in Mon district. Army has stated that the killings occurred due to 'mistaken identity.

5-member TMC delegation to visit Nagaland today

Our Hon'ble MPs @MP_AITMC, @SushmitaDevAITC, @AparupaPoddar, @SantanuSenMP along with Shri Biswajit Deb will be visiting the bereaved families in Nagaland, tomorrow.



The Trinamool Congress family vows to stand beside the loved ones of the victims amid such difficult times. — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) December 5, 2021

Army ambush kills 13 in Nagaland

As per reports, six civilians who were travelling via Mon district in a truck were killed by Army officials on Sunday in an ambush, mistaking the civilians for National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) militants. The army stated that a specific op was planned in Tiru, Mon District, based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents. Anguished by the loss of civilians, violence broke out in the district and security vehicles were ransacked and set ablaze. In retaliation, Assam rifles resorted to firing in which eight more civilians and one jawan were killed. The victims were daily wage labourers who were commuting from a coal mine in a light commercial vehicle.

Taking cognizance of the issue, Army has ordered a court of inquiry into killing of civilians during the anti-insurgency operation. Moreover, Home Minister Amit Shah expressed 'deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives'. He also announced that 'a high-level SIT' constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families. Similarly, CM Neiphiu Rio condemned the incident and appealed all citizens to maintain peace.

In a bid to calm the situation, internet services have been suspended in Nagaland's Mon district and a curfew has been imposed. Meanwhile, citizens have demanded immediate revocation of AFSPA law (1958) which grants special powers to the Indian Armed Forces to maintain public order in "disturbed areas" and have boycotted the Hornbill Festival 2021. Nagaland has been categorised as a ‘disturbed area’ and has been under AFSPA for decades now. CM Rio has rushed back to Kohima from Delhi to hold an emergency meeting with the state Cabinet. 15 civilians and one Army jawan have been killed in the incident till date.