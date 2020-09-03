TMC To Stage Protest In WB Over Centre's Failure To Pay GST Dues To States

TMC (All India Trinamool Congress) will stage a protest across West Bengal over the Central government's 'failure' to pay GST dues to the state 'citing revenue shortfall', said state minister Partha Chatterjee. The protest will be organised by TMC across the state on September 8, 14 and 20. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had also written a letter to PM Modi in this regard urging him to support the states.

TMC against Centre

During a press conference, State Minister Partha Chatterjee told the media that the states have been citing revenue shortfall and the Centre has failed to pay the GST dues to the state. "TMC will stage a protest across the state on September 8, 14, and 20 over the Centre's failure to pay GST dues," said Partha Chatterjee. Mamata Banerjee, in her 4 paged letter, also requested PM Modi to intervene and come to the aid of the state governments or they may have to borrow to stay afloat.

Mamata Banerjee's Letter to PM Modi

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi on Centre's failure to pay Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues to states citing revenue shortfall. pic.twitter.com/KltV28AzFe — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

"I am deeply anguished by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) imbroglio which tantamounts to a betrayal of the trust and moral responsibility of the Government of India towards the states, violating the very premise of federalism. This is a travesty and an abrogation of the fundamental basis on which the states gave up 70 per cent of their taxing powers, including the entire VAT regime, to usher in the GST regime," read Banerjee's letter.

While urging PM Modi to 'not to belie the trust between the states and the Centre', Mamata Banerjee pointed out that PM Modi also opposed the GST when he was the CM of Gujarat. BJP was also opposing GST as they did not trust the Government of India to fulfil their promise of providing the state with full GST compensation, she added. The CM also pointed out that now it was the BJP government that failed to honour its promise, proving the fears of the state true. She requested PM Modi 'not to allow an insufferable blow to the federalist polity of the nation by depriving the states of the GST compensation'.

(With inputs from ANI)