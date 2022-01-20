TMC trying to divide anti-BJP votes, party’s united fight claims just drama: Adhir

Kolkata, Jan 20 (PTI) Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday hit out at the TMC, alleging that the party was trying to “divide anti-BJP votes” in states, and its claims of organising a united front against the saffron camp was nothing short of a “well-scripted drama”.

Chowdhury also said that the Bengal's ruling party, in a tacit understanding with the BJP, was trying to "finish off" the Congress.

The TMC recently announced its first list of candidates for Goa Assembly polls, scheduled next month.

The Mamata Banerjee-led camp is fighting the elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly in alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

"The TMC's main role is to fracture non-BJP votes in Goa. The TMC, using money power, has bought a few leaders. In a tacit understanding with the BJP, it is trying to hurt the prospects of the Congress and that is a proven fact.

"The party is venturing into states where the Congress is the main opposition of the BJP. It is giving states such as Uttar Pradesh a miss as there are other regional forces," Chowdhury stated.

If you go through TMC's political history, you will see that the party "always tried to bite the hand that helped", the senior Congress leader noted.

"Staring at a humiliating defeat, it is now staging a drama of trying to organise a united fight against the BJP. The TMC is not a trustworthy ally. As it did in Bengal, the party is trying to finish off the Congress in other states, too," he contended.

Responding to Chowdhury's remarks, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said the Congress should not blame the TMC for its losses in Bengal.

"If the Congress can't fight the BJP, it isn't our fault. Nationally, the Congress has failed to counter the BJP. People are now looking up to the TMC to fight the saffron party," he said.

The TMC, which is trying to make inroads in the political landscapes of other states, has been up in arms against the grand-old party over its alleged failure to confront the BJP.

The ties between the Congress and the TMC got strained after the Bengal’s ruling party, in its mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’, asserted that Banerjee, and not Rahul Gandhi, has emerged as the face of the opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI PNT RMS RMS

