TMC-turned-BJP Leader Silbhadra Dutta Slams Mamata Govt, Asserts 'people Want Change'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV after joining BJP on Saturday, ex-Barrackpore MLA Silbhadra Dutta lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal. Taking a dig at the state government's 'Duare Sarkar' initiative, former TMC leader claimed that no promises had been fulfilled. 'Duare Sarkar' entails the doorstep delivery of specific schemes of the state government over a period of two months.

Alleging misappropriation in the Cyclone Amphan relief funds, Dutta opined that the people of the state desired a change. While he refrained from directly attacking Banerjee, he hinted that certain individuals were responsible for the decline of the party. Apart from Dutta, former MLAs Suvendu Adhikari, Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Shyamapda Mukherjee, Biswajit Kundu and Banasri Maity and TMC MP Sunil Mondal joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Ex-TMC MLA Silbhadra Dutta remarked, "If a party runs like that, there will be nothing in Bengal. TMC people are saying that the government is at the doorsteps of people. The CM and other Ministers had said that 99% of the work has been done. If 99% of the work is done, why do they need to go to the doorsteps of people now? This shows that no work was done."

He added, "Mamataji is a very big leader. I don't want to say anything about her. She should act against the people responsible for the state of the party."

BJP's campaign for WB

BJP is looking to make major inroads in the WB Assembly election due in April-May 2021 buoyed by its win in 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2019 General Election. As per the recent reshuffle, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya is BJP's in-charge of the state while IT cell head Amit Malviya and Arvind Menon have been appointed as co-in-charge. Additionally, the BJP top brass has put Sunil Deodhar, Vinod Tawde, Dushyant Gautam, Harish Dwivedi and Vinod Sonkar in-charge of the North Bengal, Rarh Banga (south-western districts), Nabadwip, Midnapore and Kolkata organizational zones. Both Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have predicted that BJP will win more than 200 seats in the 294-member WB Assembly.

