TMC-turned-BJP Neta Sonali Guha Bose Wants To Rejoin Mamata; 'Can't Live Without Didi'

Former TMC MLA Sonali Guha Bose, who had switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections, on Saturday wrote a letter to CM Mamata Banerjee. In the letter addressed to the West Bengal CM and TMC supremo, Sonali Guha apologized to her for leaving the party and also urged CM Mamata to take her back. In the letter, which was shared by Sonali Guha on Twitter, she said that she had left the party after being emotional.

While stating that she is writing this letter with a broken heart, Guha said that she had taken the wrong decision of joining another party after being emotional. She said, "I could not get accustomed there." Venting her heart out in the letter, the BJP leader said that the way a fish cannot stay out of the water, she will also not be able to live without Mamata Banerjee.

The letter written by Sonali Guha read, "I seek your forgiveness and if you don't forgive me, I won't be able to live. Please allow me to come back and spend the rest of my life in your affection."

It is important to note here that Sonali Guha Bose, who was a 4-time TMC MLA and once considered to be the "shadow" of the Chief Minister, was among the slew of TMC leaders, who switched or the BJP ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls. She was dropped from the TMC's candidates' list this time, following which she left the party after an emotional outburst on TV channels and joined the BJP. She did not contest the elections but had said that she would work for strengthening the BJP's organisation.

When contacted, Sonali Guha said that she felt "unwanted" in the BJP. "My decision to join the BJP was a wrong one and I can feel that today. I did not bother to tell the BJP about leaving that party. I always felt unwanted there. They tried to use me and asked me to badmouth Mamata-di. I could not do that," she said. Guha, a former deputy speaker of the state assembly, said she was willing to meet the Chief Minister to rejoin the TMC.

"I will personally try to meet Didi but she is the Chief Minister and must be busy. You cannot expect her to give you time whenever you seek an appointment. I will go to her residence next week on the day when the last rituals of her brother who passed away recently are scheduled and try to talk to her."

