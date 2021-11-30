TMC 'unlikely' To Participate In Meeting Called By LoP Mallikarjun Kharge In RS

The Trinamool Congress is "unlikely" to participate in the meeting of Opposition called by Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 30 November. A TMC Rajya Sabha MP, who spoke to ANI on the condition of anonymity, informed the party's decision regarding the meeting. The meeting has been called by the opposition leader to discuss the future course of action after the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs from Congress, TMC, CPI(M), CPI and Shiv Sena.

A TMC MP told ANI that Congress leader and leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called the meeting of all opposition party leaders from both the houses of Parliament. The meeting is scheduled to take place in Kharge’s office in Parliament on 30 November at 10 am. The TMC MP further stated that the party is “unlikely” to participate in the opposition meeting called by the leader of Opposition.

“Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of all opposition party leaders (From Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha) in his office in Parliament tomorrow at 10 AM to discuss the suspension of MPs from Rajya Sabha. TMC is unlikely to attend the meeting which is going to be held tomorrow,” the TMC MP on the condition of anonymity told ANI.

12 MPs suspended

On 29 November, the Rajya Sabha had suspended 12 MPs from the rest of the current session for their indiscipline during the monsoon session of the House. The suspended MPs include six leaders from Congress, two each from Shiv Sena and TMC, one each from CPI and CPI(M). The names of suspended MPs are Elamaram Kareem, Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Binoy Viswam, Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai. The Opposition parties have collectively issued a joint statement, condemning the suspension of 12 MPs, however, the TMC kept itself away from the statement.

In a joint statement, the opposition parties stated, "The leaders of the Opposition parties unitedly condemn the unwarranted and undemocratic suspension of 12 members in violation of all the Rules of Procedure of Rajya Sabha pertaining to suspension of members for the entire duration of the Winter session."

