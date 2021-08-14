TMC Urges Rajya Sabha Chairman To Be Neutral As He Mulls Action Against 'unruly' MPs

Objecting to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu's decision to take action on 'unruly' MPs, TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday, asked him to be neutral. Urging the Vice President to be just, she asked him to question the Prime Minister and Home Minister on their absence from Parliament instead and the Centre's refusal to debate Pegasus. Sources have told Republic TV that Naidu is likely to take action against the unruly behaviour of the Opposition MPs in the Upper House, looking into their past actions.

TMC asks Chairman to be neutral

RS Chairman apparently to take action against “unruly” oppn MPs.



Sir- Please do your chair justice, be neutral & ask PM & HM why they didn’t attend for single day, answered no questions & refused Pegasus debate? — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 14, 2021

Sources added that the VP is deliberating on either handing over the matter to a privilege committee or forming a new committee/panel to take action. Reacting to this incident, Congress leader Chidambaram too blamed the Chairman for not being neutral, accusing the Centre's attempt to pass legislation by "stealth" as the reason for the Rajya Sabha ruckus. He alleged that the PM and HM had 'scant respect' for Parliament and would 'lock down Parliament' if they had their way.

Centre hits at Opposition

On Thursday after the conclusion of the monsoon session of Parliament, Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal hit back at Opposition asserting that opposition leaders must apologise for stalling the parliament proceedings. Union Minister Anurag Thakur condemned the opposition's actions and stated that they hindered the proceedings of the house. Pralhad Patel condemned several opposition MPs for climbing on top of the tables claiming that some opposition leaders 'were feeling proud of themselves'.

"The country is watching. They should apologise," said Joshi. Moreover, the Union Ministers have urged the Rajya Sabha to take strict action against the opposition for their actions. However, Joshi also maintained that the government is ready to listen to the opposition's constructive suggestions. "Action should be taken against the ones who manhandled the marshals," said Joshi.

Parliament adjourned after massive ruckus in Rajya Sabha with Opposition parties accusing marshals of manhandling women parliamentarians in the Upper House. Objecting to the presence of security personnel during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021, the opposition staged a walkout. According to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, the number of marshals present in the Rajya Sabha exceeded the number of MPs and lamented that women are unsafe even in Parliament. This was countered by the Centre.

