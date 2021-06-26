TMC Wades Into Ayodhya Land Deal Row, Seeks PM's Clarification On BJP Netas' Involvement

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) waded into the row over the land purchase deal in Ayodhya involving the Ram Janmbhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust and took a jibe at PM Modi, asking him to offer a clarification on the same. The row over the land purchase deal at Ayodhya was triggered by AAP MP Sanjay Singh who had claimed that plots were purchased by members of the Ram Janmbhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust at an inflated rate.

TMC seeks PM Modi's clarification on Ayodhya land-purchase deal

Responding to PM Modi's tweet on chairing a meeting regarding the Ayodhya development plan, TMC sought clarification on the 'land scam' and alleged that multiple BJP leaders were involved in it. Terming PM Modi's message after his meeting on Ayodhya as 'misplaced emphasis', TMC took to Twitter to take a swipe over the land purchase deal.

Could the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi also grace the nation with some clarification on the involvement of numerous @BJP4UP leaders & their kin in the #AyodhyaLandScam?



Misplaced emphasis, once again! https://t.co/SJdCBxITE0 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) June 26, 2021

PM Modi chairs review meeting of Ayodhya Development Plan

According to reports, the Ayodhya development vision document has been prepared after talking to more than 500 people. The master plan is also set to include ten megaprojects, the sources added. Apart from this, in the meeting, discussions took place on the employment opportunities, promotion of local goods and services. Additional plans include the building of a statue of Lord Ram. Moreover, sources have also stated that Ayodhya will be developed as a pilgrimage, heritage and solar city. Ayodhya will also be developed as a vedic city, as per the vision document.

The meeting also discussed the construction of the Ram Temple and the vision document has been prepared by South Asia Private Limited with the help of the Ayodhya Development Authority. A detailed report of 16 projects is expected to be prepared by August this year.

Chaired a meeting on the Ayodhya development plan. Emphasised on public participation and involving our Yuva Shakti in creating state-of-the-art infrastructure in Ayodhya, making this city a vibrant mix of the ancient and modern. https://t.co/VIX5IQRFC1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2021

Ram Mandir Trust issues statement after land-grabbing allegations

Two days after land-grabbing allegations were levelled against them, the Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust put out 'facts' about the land purchase deal done by the trust at Bagh Bijaisi in Ayodhya on Tuesday. On Sunday, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and SP's ex-MLA Pawan Pandey had accused the Trust's chief Champat Rai of buying a piece of land worth Rs 2 crore at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore for the Ram temple premises with help from Trust's member Anil Mishra.

Issuing a statement containing 'facts' about the land in Ayodhya at Bag Bijaisi near the railway station, the Ram Janmbhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust noted that the land would be a four-lane road approaching the Ram Mandir in the future and hence described the location of the land as 'prime.'

The statement pointed out that 1.2080 hectares of land were purchased for Rs 1423 per square feet - purportedly much lesser than the actual market rate in Ayodhya - and that agreements for the same land had been made multiple times since 2011 but had reportedly never matured.

Offering more details about the agreements, the Trust said that the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas was interested to purchase the land but wanted to reportedly finalise the previous agreements so that ownership could be finalised, and informed that nine individuals had been involved in the deal for the last 10 years. The statement further noted that all the nine individuals had been contacted and negotiations were held following which they came together to decide their previous agreements. As per the Trust, it made a final agreement with the owners of the land with 'immediate effect' after the previous agreements were finalised and said that while it was done 'quickly', it was done in a 'transparent manner.'

AAP & SP allege land-grabbing scam

On Sunday, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and SP's ex-MLA Pawan Pandey accused Champat Rai of buying a piece of land worth Rs 2 crore at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore for the Ram temple premises with help from Trust's member Anil Mishra. Both the leaders alleged that Rai purchased the land, measuring 1.208 hectares and located in Bag Bjaisi village under Sadar tehsil of Ayodhya district for a price of Rs 18.50 crore from the first purchaser, who had bought it minutes earlier on March 18 this year from its original owners for a sum of Rs two crores. Terming it a case of money laundering, Singh and Pandey both sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate into the land purchase for the temple premises.

Singh explained that the land was first purchased by Sultan Ansari on March 18 this year from its original owner Kusum Pathak, wife of Harish Kumar Pathak alias Baba Hardas for a sum of Rs 2 crore. Minutes later, the same land was purchased by Trust chairperson Rai for a sum of Rs 18.50 crore from Ansari, Singh said, again quoting entries of the second sale deed showing the transaction between Ansari and Rai. "How come in five minutes, this proposal was passed and the land was immediately purchased?" he asked. SP’s former Ayodhya MLA Pandey reiterated the same allegation in the temple town.