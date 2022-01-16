TMC Warns Of Disciplinary Action Against Members Who Go On Verbal War With Fellow Compeers

Trinamool Congress on Saturday issued a strong statement and threatened action by its disciplinary committee against anyone who badmouths other members of the party. Embarrassed by its leaders’ infighting and public war of words, the party has now asked leaders to refrain from complaining to the media and instead has asked to discuss the issue within the party. A section of TMC’s old guard and generation next leaders have been clashing more often recently.

Following the public war of words, party secretary general Partha Chatterjee said that the party has now decided to take action against leaders issuing problematic statements against other members. He told reporters, "We ask everyone concerned to stop issuing statements and discuss matters within the party. Those who do not abide by this, will be reported to the disciplinary committee and subjected to appropriate action."

Diamond Harbour model causes TMC infighting

Recently, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's remarks on halting political programmes and religious meetings for a period of two months had led to differences in opinion in the party. Banerjee’s suggestion, in view of the surging COVID pandemic, raised eyebrows as it came amid preparations for the annual Gangasagar Mela and the civic polls to four municipal corporations.

Earlier, the date for the municipal corporation poll was changed from January 22 to February 12 by the State Election Commission, which also started unrest within leaders. Banerjee also came up with the 'Diamond Harbour model' to contain the spread of COVID-19 in an effective way in West Bengal.

It kicked off an inner-party debate and brought out in the open the differences between the next generation leaders and a section of the old guard, who have openly criticized him for trying to undermine the efforts of the state government.

Abhishek Banerjee's Diamond Harbour model

On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birthday, Banerjee took to social media and claimed that more than 50,000 COVID tests were conducted in his Diamond Harbour parliamentary constituency. This was in contrast to the average regular testing figure of 65,000 to 70,000 across the state.

The Diamond Harbour Model put forth by the leader implied a maximum number of tests done on a single day, strict implementation of COVID safety protocols, banning all political, social and religious meetings for two months.

However, several leaders including three-time party MP Kalyan Banerjee openly criticised this model. Reacting to the same, Kalyan Banerjee on Thursday had said, "What Diamond Harbour model? There is only one model that Mamata Banerjee has come up with. We are all fighting COVID in our own ways."

He also criticised Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, for speaking in the language of opposition BJP by airing his views in public.

"I may have my own opinion on some issues. But should I broach it outside? We should never do it. There is a rule in an organisation. It seems someone is speaking in the language of the opposition BJP. People of the state had voted for Mamata Banerjee, our leader, in past elections. She is my leader. I don't consider anyone else as my leader," he had said.

Leaders turn against Kalyan Banerjee

Meanwhile, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh tried to dispel the controversy by saying it was not one model versus other. However, the leader was also critical of Kalyan Banerjee.

"Under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee the government is trying its hardest to combat the pandemic. The public representatives are always doing their level best in their own areas. Abhishek Banerjee is our national general secretary. What he said about containing the COVID-19 spike reflects the general public opinion. If someone speaks against our national general secretary, the disciplinary panel will take note of his utterances," Ghosh had said.

TMC MP Aparupa Poddar also came in support and claimed that Kalyan Banerjee should resign from his post of the party chief whip in Lok Sabha for violating party rules.

Image: ANI/ PTI