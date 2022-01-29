Last Updated:

TMC Weighs Censure Motion Against West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar For Insulting Speaker

Ahead of the Budget Session of the West Bengal Assembly, the ruling TMc is weighing the possibility of bringing a censure motion against Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar

TMC Mamata Banerjee

Image: PTI


Ahead of the Budget Session of the West Bengal Assembly, the ruling Trinamool Congress is weighing the possibility of bringing a censure motion against Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. According to reports, the move was prompted by "the way the Governor has been insulting the Assembly and the speaker". However, a final decision has not yet been taken.

"We are planning to bring a censure motion against Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The way he has been insulting the Assembly and the speaker is unprecedented in the political history of Bengal. But we also need to check with constitutional experts on whether such a motion can be brought against the governor, its consequences," a TMC leader told PTI.

Governor Dhankhar meanwhile took to Twitter and slammed Speaker Biman Banerjee over his "unfortunate and unconstitutional" stance in the assembly. The governor, who has crossed swords with the Mamata Banerjee government over several issues since assuming charge in the state, recently accused the chief minister and speaker of transgressing constitutional norms by not providing him with the information he had sought on multiple matters.

TMC deputy chief whip Tapas Ray said nothing has been decided on the motion as of yet, but the governor’s actions and his interference in state-related matters are unacceptable. "Never in Bengal's history, has the speaker been humiliated in such way. The conduct of the governor deserved to be condemned," he further added.

TMC mulls bringing motion against Bengal Guv 

A censure motion, generally moved by the opposition, refers to an expression of strong disapproval or harsh criticism of the government's policies or an individual minister by the legislature. The ruling party can also move it to criticize or condemn something.

A substantive motion is a self-contained, independent proposal submitted for the approval of the House and drafted in such a way as to be capable of expressing a decision of the House.

On January 25, the Governor, after paying floral tributes at the statue of B R Ambedkar on the Assembly premises, had described the political condition in Bengal as "horrible and frightening". A day later, Speaker Biman Banerjee said his office might henceforth enquire about the purpose of Dhankhar’s voluntary visit to the Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: PTI

