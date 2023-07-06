TMC Will Not Support Anything That Will Harm Essence Of Democracy: Abhishek On UCC

Amid the raging debate over the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said the TMC will not support anything that will harm the essence of democracy and the spirit of the Constitution.

Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary said, "India is known for its unity in diversity and not uniformity."

"Regarding the Uniform Civil Code chatter, we have no concrete information about what needs to be uniform. A few years back, even the Law Commission had stated that it was not necessary. Moreover, India's strength is its diversity. In all his speeches, even the prime minister talks about Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means the world is one family. India is known for its unity, not for its uniformity," he said at the Meet the Press programme at Kolkata Press Club.

The TMC MP, while hitting out at the BJP, said it is the "BJP which needs to be uninformed." "India is known for its unity in diversity and different cultures. Every state has different cultures, food habits, and languages. First, the Centre needs to clarify. How can you uniformize our different cultures, food, and dressing sense? How do you uniform our languages or religious ethos we follow?" he questioned.

Banerjee said, "It's the BJP and their leaders who should follow some uniformity or some code." His remarks came amid the raging debate in the country over the UCC after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent push for its implementation.

Uniform Civil Code to a common set of laws on marriage, divorce and inheritance that would be applicable to all Indian citizens irrespective of religion, tribe or other local customs.

The Law Commission had on June 14 initiated a fresh consultation process on UCC by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

Speaking on the recent development in Maharashtra, where NCP's Ajit Pawar pulled off a stunning revolt, joined the BJP government and became deputy chief minister, Banerjee said, "Such a situation would never arise in Bengal as the traitors have been chucked out of the party during the 2021 assembly polls."

"The development in Maharashtra proves that BJP's claim of the fight against corruption is all farce, or else how could they just join hands with the person they once accused? It means if you are corrupt, no issue, join the BJP, and all your sins will be washed away," he said.

The nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dared the BJP to bring a law to end dynasty politics in the country and said he would be "the first one to support such a bill." "BJP leaders at times question my qualifications of being a politician. If they have the guts, I would request the BJP to bring a bill to end dynasty politics in the country. I will be the first to support such a bill," he said.

On the efforts to cobble up opposition unity, the de-facto number two in TMC said the steps are being taken in the right direction and exuded confidence of it being a success.