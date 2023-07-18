TMC Worker Injured In Alleged Arson Attack Amidst Panchayat Election Violence In WB

Quick links:
Trinamool Congress worker injured as miscreants try to set him afire. Image: Bengal violence | Image: PTI/ANI
A Trinamool Congress worker was badly injured on Monday when some unidentified miscreants allegedly tried to set him on fire at Khejuri in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district, police said.
The man identified as Narendranath Majhi is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kathi.
Police said no arrests were made in this connection.
"The matter is under investigation. We cannot comment on who attacked whom or whether the man suffered the injuries in some accident," a police officer said.
The incident occurred amid violence related to the recently concluded panchayat elections in the state.
Local TMC leaders accused BJP workers of being involved in the attack.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)
Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.