TMC Workers In Tripura Protest Over Detention of Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC Team

A team of 23 members of Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC was under house for not following COVID-19 protocol, following this action, TMC members are protesting in North Tripura on Wednesday, July 28. The state police had asked the I-PAC team to stay inside a city-based private hotel during the Agartala visit.

All members of the team were asked to undergo the RTPCR test and would be released upon negative test reports.

The team has been served notices to appear in the police station on August 1 and 2. The notice from SI of East Agartala Police Station read, “I consider your attendance before me necessary for answering certain questions relevant to investigation of the instant case, furnishing information relevant to the case in question, and producing documents if any."

Tripura Protest

Trinamool Congress (TMC) party workers in Tripura have launched a state-wide protest against the detention of poll strategist Prashant Kishore’s I-PAC team by police in an Agartala hotel. Protest rallies are being organized by the TMC in several districts of Tripura

Tripura TMC president Ashish Lal Singh had said, “Democracy is being raped in Tripura. I am utterly shocked and ashamed. This is not the culture of Tripura".

Singh further said that the TMC high command, including West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, is closely monitoring the issue.

“I have informed Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee about the issue. They are keeping a close watch on all the development,” Singh said.

I-PAC team visits Agartala

The team was in Agartala to carry out some surveys on the political situation and support base Trinamool Congress.

The Tripura TMC president informed, “The I-PAC team reached Tripura six days back and since then has been interacting with locals. Then on Monday wee hours police gheraoed the hotel where the team was staying in and have been kept under house arrest since then".

The police have not given any official reason for the ‘detention’, only claiming the I-PAC team had violated COVID norms.

The team had been camping in a hotel in Tripura’s Agartala since last week for political assessment for Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress ahead of the 2023 state assembly elections.

(Image credit: PTI/REPUBLIC)