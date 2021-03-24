TMC Writes To Chief Electoral Officer; Asks To Stop Police Deployment From BJP States

Ahead of the West Bengal elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday has written to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer, asking him to immediately stop deployment of State Armed Police (SAP) from BJP rules states like Uttar Pradesh in the poll-bound state.

The notice written by TMC read, "It has come to our notice that 30 companies of State Armed Police ("S.A.P") from Uttar Pradesh ("UP") have been directed to be deployed by the Election Commission for the ongoing General Elections to the Assembly Elections of West Bengal."

TMC writes to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer

Credits- ANI

Stating that the party does not object to the deployment of police personnel of S.A.P from any non-BJP ruled states, TMC said that it strongly opposes the deployment of S.A.P from UP, since it is governed by the saffron party and its Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is a star campaigner for the party. TMC further mentioned in the letter that S.A.P deployment from BJP-ruled states would heavily disturb the level playing field and impartiality of the election machinery.

EC to review poll preparedness in Bengal today

Election Commission (EC) convoy will be visiting the Amradangi on Wednesday to review its poll-preparedness. In an attempt to ensure safe and secure polling in West Bengal, the Election Commission announced that it will deploy at least 684 companies of CAPF in 10,288 booths spread in about 7,034 premises in five districts in the first phase of polling in West Bengal on March 2. In view of the Maoist activity in the Jhargram district, the EC has decided to deploy 11 paramilitary personnel per booth, the highest in any election in the state so far, an EC official told PTI.

The other districts where the election will be held on that day will have an average of six paramilitary personnel per booth. The official said altogether 144 companies of central forces will be deployed in Jhargram for the election. The state force includes 173 inspectors, 2,661 sub-inspectors or assistant sub-inspectors, 4,012 armed constables, 13,970 unarmed constables and 1,276 lady constables.

West Bengal elections

Meanwhile, the BJP has claimed it will win 200 seats in the elections, while the TMC, via poll strategist Prashant Kishor, has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99. West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will contest polls from Nandigram, the place that paved way for her rule in the state, and her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari - who is now in BJP - has vowed to defeat her.

(Image: ANI, PTI)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.