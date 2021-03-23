TMC Writes To EC Accusing Suvendu Adhikari Of 'harbouring Criminals' In Nandigram

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday wrote a letter to the Election Commission, accusing BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari of "harbouring criminals" in various locations of the Nandigram constituency in the poll-bound state of West Bengal. The ruling party has asked the EC for immediate intervention and urged them to take the necessary steps.

TMC's letter to EC

"Dear Sir, It has come to our knowledge that Shri Suvendu Adhikari, the candidate fielded by Bharatiya Janata Party, Nandigram AC- 210, has been harbouring criminals, who are non-residents of Nandigram, at the following locations:

Location 1: House of Kalipada Shee

It is a two-storeyed building, on the right-hand side of the main road, while going to Nandigram, near Riya Para Hospital More. From December onwards, 30-40 young boys are residing there. All these people have come from Kolaghat, Pingla, Kanthi, and Contai. These people travel in 10-12 motorbikes and are also in the possession of a car. These people also have a local guide. Shri Suvendu Adhikari has been visiting this location on a regular basis.

Location 2: House of Meglinath Pal, Haripur

It is a three-storeyed building, 1 Km away from Chandipur-Nandigram Road. The building is covered with a canvas. An election agent of Shri Suvendu Adilikari along with 40-50 people stay here.

Location 3: House of Pabitra Kar, Royal-1

It is a two-storeyed building in village Teropakhira, Tengua No. 2. Nearly, 20-30 people, who are from Balarampur, Jharucharan, Narsinghapur, Jatirmal, Panibitan, stay here. Primarily, these people eat here.

Location 4: House of Bhoiohari Samanta, Royal MSK Area

Nearly, 20-30 people are sheltering at this location."

"Locally, police have been informed of this, however, no steps have been taken yet. We request you to immediately intervene and direct necessary steps to be taken by police to forthwith apprehend all the outside anti-social elements hired and harboured by Shri Suvendu Adhikari," the letter added.

West Bengal elections 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from March 27 to April 29, 2021, in eight phases and votes will be counted on May 2. CM Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the State. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda are actively campaigning in the State, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies in different districts. The party has also been inducting a number of top TMC leaders and has plans to hold at least 1,500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.