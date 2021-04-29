TMC Writes To ECI On 'inadequacies' In Direction Over RT-PCRs For May 2 Vote-counting

As voters continue to exercise their franchise in the last phase of West Bengal elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) citing 'inadequacies' in its direction for counting of votes on May 2. The TMC has stated that no provisions have been made for submission of negative RT-PCR test by polling officers and CAPF personnel. This comes after the ECI on Wednesday made it mandatory for candidates and their agents to show negative RT-PCR test reports or vaccination reports.

TMC writes to ECI, cites inadequacies

In a letter penned to the ECI, TMC has claimed that no provision has been made for submission of negative RT-PCR tests by the polling officers present in the counting halls. Additionally, the TMC while raising concern over the health of CAPF personnel has also asserted that no provision has been made for the use of PPE kits and submission of negative RT-PCR reports by them, which 'endangers their life and health'

"ECI seems to be oblivious to the safety of the life and health concerns of the CAPF personnel" the letter stated.

The TMC has further raised the issue of postal ballot counting while referring to the directions of the ECI. It has suggested that counting of votes cast by postal ballot should be completed before counting of votes cast on EVM machines. According to the TMC, the vote counting on postal ballot 'will require additional time' as many voters voted through the postal ballots in the view of COVID-19 situation in West Bengal. The TMC has seeked ECI's response on the mentioned issues.

The ECI on Wednesday had made it mandatory for candidates and their agents to show negative RT-PCR test reports or complete vaccination reports to enter counting centres.

"No canidates or agents will be allowed inside the counting hall without RT-PCR or RAT test or without having two doses of vaccination against COVID-19 and will have to produce negative RT-PCR or RAT reports or vaccination reports within 48 hours of start of counting." the ECI had stated.

Final phase of West Bengal elections

Voting for the eighth and final phase of West Bengal elections commenced at 7 am on Thursday amid the second wave of COVID-19. The final phase has 35 seats in fray where over 84.77 lakh voters will decide the political fate of 283 candidates. The voting is being held across 11,860 polling stations spread over 11 assembly constituencies each in Murshidabad and Birbhum, six in Malda and seven in north Kolkata. Voter turnout of 50.49 per cent was recorded till 1:15 pm. The results for West Bengal assembly elections will be announced on May 2.

