TMC Writes To NHRC Over Tripura Violence, Demands Fact-finding Committee Similar To WB

As the tensions between the TMC and BJP escalate in Tripura, the latter on Monday, November 22, has filed a complaint to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the alleged attack on State Convenor Subal Bhowmik's house. In a letter, National Spokesperson of TMC Saket Gokhale mentioned that there is a lack of suo motu cognizance by the NHRC over the matters.

Saket Gokhale accused the BJP of the attack and said that its workers have been continuously attacked and authorities have not arrested anyone despite complaints made by the party.

TMC also mentioned that many journalists have been charged under UAPA for reporting the violence and attacks that occurred in the region. In the letter, TMC has accused the Tripura Police of not only standing by BJP workers but also aiding the attackers.

On November 21, TMC wrote on Twitter, "Biplab Kumar Deb has unleashed his terror once again! They haven't even spared our State Convenor Subal Bhowmik. His house was attacked by BJP goons and Tripura Police continues to be silent spectator! Nothing can stop us from continuing our fight to restore democracy!".

In the letter, TMC has mentioned that they expect the same standard of action as witnessed in West Bengal. It is pertinent to note here that NHRC set up a committee to probe the West Bengal post-poll violence. TMC has requested the NHRC to do the same in this case as well.

"Inaction by NHRC is shocking"

Stating that it is 'shocking' to learn no action has been taken by the NHRC, TMC National Spokesperson said, "Law and order machinery in Tripura has completely broken down."

TMC has sought an appointment by the NHRC to present relevant evidence in connection to the attacks and violence that was observed in recent times in the state. Saket Gokhale has requested the Chairman of NHRC, Justice Arun Mishra, to visit Tripura and examine the situation.

TMC moves to Supreme Court

Earlier on November 19, the TMC party had moved a contempt of court plea in the Supreme Court against Tripura officials including the Home Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), District Magistrate (West Tripura), and all-districts Superintendent of Police (SP) for failing to ensure security to party workers, campaigning for the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections which are scheduled to be held on November 25.

On November 11, a bench comprising of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and Vikram Nathin had directed the state government to ensure that all political parties, including TMC, are not prohibited from the campaign, are allowed to exercise their electoral rights in the state. This comes as a petition was filed by TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev.

