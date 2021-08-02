TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Alleges Attack On His Convoy In Tripura, Lashes Out At BJP Govt

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday alleged an attack on his convoy in Agartala hitting out at the state of 'democracy' in BJP-ruled Tripura. Taking to Twitter, the TMC leader shared a video of the incident, holding the saffron party responsible for the attack. He also hit out at Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb for 'taking the state to new heights.'

In the video shared by him on social media, BJP workers can be seen standing on the side of the road, waving their party flags and raising slogans in protest. The Tripura police can also be seen stationed to prevent any untoward incident from taking place. However, as the convoy moves through the crowd, one man can be seen emerging ahead of the rest and hitting the windshield of the car with a stick.

This is the second time that the party has claimed to have been blocked in the state during their visit to protest against the detention of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) team. Earlier, the Mamata Banerjee-led party had claimed that the Tripura police had stopped its leaders from interacting with the Prashant Kishore-led I-PAC team.

Democracy in Tripura under @BJP4India rule!



Well done @BjpBiplab for taking the state to new heights. pic.twitter.com/3LoOE28CpW — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) August 2, 2021

I-PAC members detained

On Wednesday morning, a 23-member I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) was detained at Agartala airport by Tripura police citing COVID violations. I-PAC, led by poll strategist Prashant Kishore, had arrived in Agartala for a political assessment ahead of state polls in 2023. The team, which was cooped up in an Agartala hotel, was summoned by the police on August 1 and 3 after a case was filed against them under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 51b of the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA).

Following their detention, Abhishek Banerjee along with TMC MP Derek O' Brien and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar decided to visit the state to take stock of the situation. The Mamata Banerjee-led party has been eyeing to make inroads into Tripura yet again with the return of veteran leader Mukul Roy who jumped ship from BJP after the West Bengal polls. The saffron party had wrested Tripura from 25 years of CPM rule in 2018, ushering Biplab Deb's maiden term.