TMC's Abhishek Banerjee And Wife Move Supreme Court Against ED Summons In PMLA Case

Trinamool Congress MP and party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee have reached out to the Supreme Court of India challenging the Enforcement Directorate's summons for questioning in connection to the money laundering case linked to the West Bengal coal scam case. This came at the time when the Banerjee family has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday concerning which there is a possibility that their lawyers may demand an immediate hearing from the Supreme Court for interim relief.

Furthermore, they have also pleaded to be questioned by the ED in Kolkata and further decide whether the agency can assume a pan-India jurisdiction to summon people from anywhere to the national capital.

Earlier on Sunday, the Trinamool Congress MP from the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency Abhishek Banerjee left Kolkata for Delhi to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday. Before leaving for Delhi, he said that he is ready to fight till the end and will not bow before the people in power as he is only willing to bow before the power of the people.

Speaking on the ED summons, he further added that he has received the notice physically but was called verbally. Also, hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the TMC general secretary said that they are failing to take down TMC "electorally and democratically" and thus is now using the central agencies against them.

ED issues fresh summons to Mamata Banerjee's nephew and wife

Earlier on Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate issued fresh summons to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee in the PMLA case in connection to the West Bengal coal scam case. The law enforcement agency has directed Abhishek Banerjee to appear on March 21, while his wife has been asked to appear on March 22, Tuesday. The summons came after Delhi High Court last week dismissed the pleas submitted by the couple challenging these summons.

In their plea to the Delhi HC, they also noted that since they are residents of West Bengal, they should not be called by the agency for the interrogation in the national capital. However, their plea was dismissed on March 11, 2022.

Image: PTI