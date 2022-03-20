TMC's Abhishek Banerjee & Wife To Appear Before ED Again In Connection With Coal Scam Case

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee are scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 and 22 for questioning in connection to a money laundering case linked to a coal scam in West Bengal. Both Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and his wife will fly to Delhi on Sunday to face the ED officials tomorrow and the day after, a well-placed source said.

Stating that since both of them are residents of West Bengal, Banerjee and his wife had earlier moved the court against the ED’s summon to Delhi, and said they should not be called by the agency to appear before it in the national capital. However, the Delhi High Court had dismissed their plea on March 11. It is to be noted that in September 2021, the 34-year-old TMC parliamentarian was questioned by ED officials for more than eight hours on the same matter.

Coal scam case

The alleged coal scam came under the spotlight on November 27, 2020, when CBI Kolkata registered a case against several leaders of the Mamata Banerjee-led party, unknown officials of ECL, CISF, Railways, other departments and others under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act. The ED later took up the investigation, and it was revealed that "large proceeds of crime" were generated and laundered due to illegal coal mining near railway areas. In February last year, the CBI was restricted from investigating the illegal mining and transportation of coal, after which the Calcutta High Court allowed the CBI to continue the probe. Anup Majhi alias Lala who is a local coal operative is alleged to be the prime suspect in this case. The ED had claimed that Abhishek Banerjee was a beneficiary of funds obtained from this illegal trade. While has denied all the charges claimed by ED against him.

According to the agency, about Rs 1,352 crores has been the tune of the total proceeds of the crime generated through the scam. In connection to the case, the ED has so far attached properties worth Rs 180 crore including land flats situated in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. As per the latest attachment order issued in November 2021, the ED had claimed that Vinay Mishra, Vikas Mishra, and Anup Majhi, all close associates of Abhishek Banerjee and accused in the illegal coal mining and money laundering case are 'beneficial' owners of the assets.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI/ANI