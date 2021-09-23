TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Claims BJP Will Collapse If Mamata's Party 'keeps Its Doors Open'

TMC national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday took a jibe at West Bengal BJP and claimed that the saffron partry's state unit would collapse if 'Trinamool kept its doors open'. Abhishek Banerjee's remark comes days after former BJP leader Babul Supriyo jumped ship to Mamata Banerjee's party.

Campaigning in a rally at Murshidabad district's Samserganj constituency, where the by-polls are set to be held on September 30, the Diamond Harbour MP iterated that BJP leaders, mostly MLAs, have been queuing up in front of the TMC offices, the doors of which were shut.

'If the doors are ajar, BJP will surely collapse'

"We have kept the doors closed. If the doors are opened, the BJP will surely collapse," Banerjee said. Abhishek Banerjee highlighted that the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, during the Legislative Assembly polls, had turned its back on 'outsiders' away and that it would repeat the same method in the upcoming polls. Notably, the TMC has often called the BJP a 'party of outsiders'.

"These outsiders need to be taught a lesson again. The saffron party will be defeated in the upcoming elections. Wherever the BJP is in power, we will go there and dislodge the party," he asserted. He also claimed that the BJP-led government in Tripura had forced restrictions into effect under Section 144 of the CrPC to stop him from undertaking political campaigns.

"How long will the order be in force in Tripura? The TMC will register a victory in Tripura for sure. People will see what the TMC is capable of achieving in the next three months, Banerjee added. The Tripura Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in early 2023.

The TMC has fielded Amirul Islam from the Samserganj seat, where polls were earlier countermanded following the death of Congress candidate Rezaul Haque.

CM Mamata Banerjee 'worried and under pressure'

Meanwhile, the battle for Bhabanipur by-polls has further intensified with the latest claim from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya who on Thursday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is worried and under nervous pressure. Citing reports, Malviya said that people in Bhabanipur 'seems' to have been listening to BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal.

On the other hand, in a move to rouse her supporters to go out and vote for her in the Bhabanipur by-polls, CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, highlighted them to not get complacent. Stating that her poll victory was not assured, she told her supporters to vote even if it rains. Assuring that there will be a TMC chief minister even if she loses, she said that it was destiny that she was contesting from Bhabanipur after losing from Nandigram.

(Inputs: PTI)

(Image: PTI)