TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Sends Legal Notice To Babul Supriyo, Seeks Apology Over His Tweet

All India Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday sent a legal notice to BJP leader Babul Supriyo for his tweet attacking Abhishek Banerjee and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He claimed that the tweet is 'false and incorrect' and asked Supriyo to withdraw the tweet and demanded an apology for the statements made against him and the Chief Minister.

"The minister had tweeted certain false and incorrect statements against my client which also concerns Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state government at large. The narration contained in your tweet is false to your knowledge, fake and distorted with the intent to instigate the supporters of my client and that of the Chief Minister," Abhishek Mukherjee's legal notice issued through his lawyer read.

'Inhuman Chief Minister'

The notice further read, "You have deliberately used the phrase 'amanobik mukhyomontri (inhuman chief minister) in your tweet. The tweet posted by you is false, defamatory, malicious and politically motivated. Your attempt to engage in wrongful dissemination of information to the public is evident from the very fact that you have cherry-picked certain words and presented it in an incorrect manner, so as to give a wrongful meaning and a false representation thereof."

"You have also cropped and posted a video of our client to support your allegation," the lawyer stated.

Earlier, while sharing a video of a man, Supriyo wrote, "Inhuman CM -- Face with tears of joy, I am not surprised that it is in the posted video. The people who shot it are so involved in the inhumane grassroots misconduct that they could not realise what they said by mistake."

A person in the video can be seen saying, "You all can see how our 'inhuman' and energetic Chief Minister is working hard for the development of West Bengal."

Supriyo reacting on it has said, "To all the grassroots scholars who are 'practicing' the Bengali language here with my post on the video @abhishekaitc, I humbly say that 'inhuman labor' and 'inhuman or superhuman labor' are completely different (sic)."

"When you live in Bengal, you need to know the subtleties of Bengal .. I gave pictures of Bengali dictionary - see, read, know," Supriyo added in another tweet taking a dig over the video which seems to have a grammatical mistake.

(With ANI inputs)

