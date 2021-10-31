TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Slams BJP-led Tripura Govt, Calls It 'double-chor Sarkar'

On Sunday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee arrived in Agartala to address a public rally. He slammed the Tripura government while addressing the rally by calling it a 'double-chor sarkar'. He also condemned the alleged attack on TMC MP Sushmita Dev, stating that the state will soon become like Afghanistan.

While addressing a public rally, the West Bengal CM's nephew said, "This is a double 'chor' (thief) sarkar, both here in Tripura and at the Centre. Here the police will not do anything, and there the CBI or ED won't be sent. They can collectively steal as much as they want. They call themselves 'double-engine sarkar'. Rather choose Mamata Banerjee's single-engine sarkar. Do you want Biplab Kumar Deb's double engine or Mamata Banerjee's single-engine? Do you want to believe in what you have heard or what you have seen happening?"

"Has any development happened here? Even during the CPI(M)'s regime, things were'nt this bad. At least people had the freedom to walk on the streets safely, now even that freedom is gone. Is this Tripura's sanskriti?They are not allowing anyone from outside to book hotels, take cars. Is this their 'Atiti-Devo-Bhava' which they had promised earlier. You go to Kolkata and see, our government is there. Nobody is stopped from holding rallies or travelling," he added.

Speaking on the alleged attack on TMC MP Sushmita Dev, Banerjee said, "The way a female MP Sushmita Dev was attacked here is shocking. They don't even spare women, can you imagine. Women are being openly attacked, beaten up. What have they done to this state? I am telling you, if these things are not stopped, Tripura will turn into Afghanistan."

"West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee will visit Tripura in December and address a big rally at Swami Vivekananda Stadium," he further said.

Abhishek Banerjee gets HC nod to hold TMC rally

On Saturday night, the Tripura High Court showed the green flag in favour of the TMC and granted permission to hold the rally at the earlier decided spot. Tripura police cited the law and order situation while denying permission to hold the rally in front of Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan. In turn, the cops suggested the TMC leaders hold their public meeting at Swami Vivekananda Stadium, Agartala instead. The police, while explaining their stand, said that the stadium was more spacious, and COVID-19 restrictions could be adhered to by the crowd. However, the TMC leaders stuck to their decision and said that there would be no change in the rally location.

