TMC's Ambitions Of Leading The Opposition Front Against BJP Is 'laughable', Says Congress

Hitting out at the Trinamool Congress, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the TMC's assertions of leading the opposition front for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections have no relationship with the ground realities of Indian politics.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was addressing a press conference on Friday, also remarked that the ruling party's confidence of leading the opposition front for the 2024 polls and defeating the BJP on its own is "laughable".

In an immediate reaction to this, accusing the grand old party of failing to put up a formidable fight against the BJP and making such statements, TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee slammed Chowdhury saying said that his remarks make no difference as no one takes Adhir Ranjan seriously.

"Under his leadership, the party has drawn a blank in the Assembly polls and now the truth is that Mamta Banerjee is the strongest opposition face against the BJP", he added.

Meanwhile, Chowdhury, while speaking to the media attacking TMC further, also remarked that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's claim of setting up a corruption-free civic body is just an attempt to fool the public as the party has nominated leaders who are already accused of corruption.

"After 11 years of enjoying power in the KMC, all of a sudden she remembers that she needs to make a corruption-free body", he added.

Further taking a dig at TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Chowdhury said that Banerjee has proven that his party has looted votes, terrorized opposition agents and voters during the local body elections in the past.

Strained ties between Congress and TMC

The ties between the Trinamool Congress and the Congress party have got strained ever since the ruling party in West Bengal through its mouthpiece "Jago Bangla" claimed Mamata Banerjee to be the face of the opposition against Narendra Modi and not Rahul Gandhi.

Moreover, the party which has been trying to make its way to other states, has also claimed that it is now the "real Congress" as the grand old party has failed to perform its role as the main opposition to BJP.

Image: ANI/PTI