TMC's Anubrata Mandal Gets 11th Summons Hand-delivered By CBI In Cattle Smuggling Case

Issuing fresh summons on Tuesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mandal to appear before its office in Central Kolkata for questioning in connection to the cattle smuggling case.

As per the latest updates, a hard copy of the summons was handed over personally at his residence at Bolpur in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Tuesday morning and the TMC leader was asked to appear before the CBI on Wednesday, August 10, at 11 AM.

Notably, this is the 11th summon issued by the CBI to Mandal, amid which he's appeared once for questioning. Earlier on Monday, he skipped CBI summons citing health issues. Later, he was seen at a Kolkata hospital for a medical check-up.

At a time when the CBI is ensuring that the summons directly reach the leader, a medical team on the other hand arrived at Anubrata Mandal's house from Bolpur Subdivisional Hospital and suggested that he should not be taken for long journeys. Dr Chandranath Adhikar who is said to have been treating the TMC leader said that he has piles and fistula infection and thus should not be travelling on long journeys.

On the other hand, CBI Additional Director Ajay Bhatnagar has now also arrived in the Kolkata CBI office all the way from the national capital. A high-level meeting is also taking place at the CBI office in regards to the investigation in the cattle smuggling case.

Cattle smuggling case

The case pertains to the alleged collusion of BSF officials, politicians, excise personnel, and racketeers involved in the smuggling of thousands of cattle from Bangladesh across the 2,216 km India - Bangladesh border. Mandal's name appeared after the CBI on September 21, 2020, arrested a BSF commandant in the case.

So far, he has been questioned twice by the central agency in the case. Multiple raids were also carried out at various locations in Birbhum. Recently, the TMC leader's bodyguard, Saigal Hossain was also arrested by the agency. While Mandal is presently under the CBI radar in connection to two cases including the cattle smuggling and West Bengal post-poll violence, the opposition BJP has been accusing the ruling TMC of being involved in a number of scams in the state.

Image: PTI