The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigating the post-poll violence case across West Bengal summoned ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal on Monday to appear before the CBI investigation officials at the CGO complex in Kolkata on Tuesday.

There have been several protests by the BJP leaders in West Bengal demanding justice for the victims of the post-poll violence case. The post-poll violence claimed several lives in West Bengal in 2021. According to sources, TMC’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal is under the CBI scanner.

As per the sources, Mondal’s lawyers will be sending a mail mentioning his medical condition.

Cattle smuggling case

Earlier on Wednesday, Anubrata Mondal appeared before the CBI officer in relation to the cattle smuggling case. However, now he has been asked to depose before the CBI probing officials in regard to the post-poll violence case at the Salt lake office in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal was interrogated by the CBI officials at the Nizam Palace in Kolkata of West Bengal for more than three hours on Wednesday in relation to the cattle trafficking case to Bangladesh.

This is the third summon notice in relation to the post-poll violence case.

BJP protests one year of post-poll violence

On May 2, the West Bengal BJP organized a 10-day protest in Kolkata to mark the first anniversary of the violence that had rocked the state after the TMC returned to power for the third consecutive term in May last year. BJP leader & MLA Agnimitra Paul said that they are 'paying respects to the departed souls' by protesting against the ruling party. Agnimitra Paul blamed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for "murdering the democracy in the state" as the saffron party continues to fight for 'the justice of their workers' in the state.

The BJP's protest comes after Mamata Banerjee-led government decided to celebrate the completion of the first year of its third consecutive term on May 5. BJP workers conducted rallies and protested to put pressure on the TMC government and further alleged failures in maintaining the law and order.

Bengal post-poll violence

On May 2, 2021, the West Bengal Assembly election results were declared following which widespread incidents of violence were witnessed across the state. TMC activists and miscreants allegedly targeted the BJP workers, their family members, and party supporters. The BJP leaders had moved Calcutta High Court against it to seek justice.

In August last year, the Calcutta HC handed over the investigation of the violence to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also constituted to investigate other related cases. In the recent turn of events, on April 20, 2022, the court constituted a three-member committee to conduct a probe into allegations that over 303 victims of post-poll violence have been displaced.