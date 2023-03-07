TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal, prime accused in multi-crore cattle smuggling scam, reportedly held a secret meeting on Tuesday during his transit to Delhi for questioning by Enforcement Directorate (ED). According to sources, the TMC leader met Kripamayo Ghosh and Chotan Singh, both accused of corruption, at Shaktigarh in presence of the West Bengal police. The meeting was held while the police were taking him from Asansol to the Kolkata airport.

Mondal's meeting with his close aides during his transit to Delhi has raised serious allegations against the police officials who were responsible for his transit to Kolkata Airport from Aasansol. According to reports, the investigating agency is taking Mondal to Delhi after the Calcutta High Court on Saturday set aside a petition filed by the TMC leader challenging his production warrant issued by a special CBI court. This judgement paved the way for the ED to take the TMC strongman to Delhi for further interrogation in the cattle smuggling case.

No relief for Mondal from High Courts

The Calcutta HC has also directed Mondal to pay a monetary penalty of Rs 1 lakh as he had approached the Delhi and Calcutta High Courts at the same time to prevent the investigating agency from taking him to Delhi for questioning. He received a setback from the Delhi High Court earlier after the court refused to hear the petition filed by senior lawyer, Kapil Sibal, representing Mondal since the beginning of the case.

He moved to the High Courts of Delhi and Calcutta after the Asansol court on Thursday allowed the ED to move him to Delhi's Tihar Jail. The decision came to ensure that ED can produce him before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. Earlier in March, the Rouse Avenue Court questioned the ED on why Mondal is not being produced in the court when a production warrant is already issued in December 2022.

Mondal was arrested by the CBI on August 11, 2022, in the cattle smuggling case. Later, the ED arrested him on November 17, 2022, in connection with money laundering charges against him in the cattle smuggling case. After all the efforts of Mondal to prevent his production before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, he is being taken to the national capital by the ED officials. A medical officer is also accompanying him to Delhi after the court order.