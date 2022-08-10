TMC's Anubrata Mondal Seeks 14 Days Time As He Skips Yet Another CBI Summon Citing Health

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal skipped the summons issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the 9th time in the cattle smuggling case on August 10. He has sought a 14-day extension from the probe agency.

Notably, CBI is mulling legal options. The investigation agency may move court against TMC leader Anubrata Mondal as 9 summons have been skipped by the minister.

The CBI is currently preparing a report on the medical condition of Anubrata Mondal. Sources told Republic Bangla that Mondal's lawyers were seen entering the CBI office this morning after Mamata Banerjee's top aide refused to appear before the agency earlier in the day.

Leaked Audio Clip sparks controversy

Meanwhile, an audio clip has been released in which doctor Chandranath Adhikari, who came to Anubrata Mondal’s house, is heard speaking with Bolpur Mahakuma super Specialty Hospital.

According to sources, the hospital official was heard urging the doctor to give a written statement on Mondal’s health and write that he needs rest at home for a few days.

This comes after the senior Trinamool Congress leader raked up 'ill health' to skip his 9th summon and went to State-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata for treatment on Monday afternoon. He was examined by a seven-member medical team but doctors categorically said that there was no need for his admission to the super-specialty facility.

Massive drama also unfolded at the hospital when some people shouted at the TMC leader calling him a “cattle thief’. TMC leader Anubrata Mondal was greeted with 'chor chor' slogans at SSKM hospital in Kolkata.

Republic Media Network has now received a scoop that the CBI is likely to grill Anubrata Mondal at his home and a team may head there for questioning. Fresh action is expected against him for deferring the 10th summons. Mondal has earlier been questioned twice by the central agency as part of its investigation.

Cattle smuggling case

The case involves the collusion of BSF officials, politicians, excise personnel and racketeers to smuggle thousands of cattle from Bangladesh across the 2,216 km India-Bangladesh border. Significantly, BJP has accused the involvement of the TMC in the scam as the names of a number of TMC politicians have emerged in the case.

The summons to senior TMC leader Anubrata Mondal by the CBI comes close to the heels of the arrest of former Trinamool Congress minister Partha Chatterjee by the Enforcement Directorate in the West Bengal School Service Commission recruitment scam.

It is pertinent to mention that CBI is questioning Mondal in two cases; one in a cattle smuggling case and another in West Bengal post-poll violence.

