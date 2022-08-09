On Monday, Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal skipped the summons issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Cattle Smuggling Case citing health reasons. However, the State-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata refused to admit him.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal went to State-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata for treatment on Monday afternoon. He was examined by a seven-member medical team but doctors categorically said that there was no need for his admission to the super-speciality facility.

Notably, the CBI had summoned Mondal, TMC’s Birbhum district president, on August 5 to appear before it on Monday. Mondal, the party’s Birbhum district president, sent an email expressing his inability to appear before the central probe agency, due to a medical check-up.

Anubrata Mondal’s name emerged in the cattle smuggling case after a Border Security Force (BSF) commandant was arrested in the case, revealed sources. The CBI on September 21, 2020, arrested a BSF commandant during the investigation of the case regarding cattle smuggling across the India - Bangladesh border.

Anubrata Mondal greeted with 'chor chor' slogans

The massive drama unfolded at the hospital when some people shouted at the TMC leader calling him a “cattle thief’. TMC leader Anubrata Mondal was greeted with 'chor chor' slogans at SSKM hospital in Kolkata.

The CBI has in the recent past conducted raids at various locations in the district in connection with the Cattle Smuggling Case. Mondal’s bodyguard Saigal Hossain has also been arrested by the probe agency.

Cattle smuggling case

The case involves the collusion of BSF officials, politicians, excise personnel and racketeers to smuggle thousands of cattle from Bangladesh across the 2,216 km India - Bangladesh border. Significantly, BJP has accused the involvement of the TMC in the scam as the names of a number of TMC politicians have emerged in the case.

The summons to senior TMC leader Anubrata Mondal by the CBI comes close to the heels of the arrest of former Trinamool Congress minister Partha Chatterjee by the Enforcement Directorate in the West Bengal School Service Commission recruitment scam.

It is pertinent to mention that CBI is questioning Mondal in two cases; one in a cattle smuggling case and another in West Bengal post-poll violence.