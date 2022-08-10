Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal skipped the summons issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the 10th time in the cattle smuggling case on Wednesday. Sources told Republic Bangla that Mondal's lawyers were seen entering the CBI office after Mamata Banerjee's top aide refused to appear before the agency today. He is said to have sought a 14-day extension to appear before the CBI.

This comes after the senior Trinamool Congress leader raked up 'ill health' to skip his 9th summon and went to State-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata for treatment on Monday afternoon. He was examined by a seven-member medical team but doctors categorically said that there was no need for his admission to the super-speciality facility.

Mondal, the TMC’s Birbhum district president, had even sent an email expressing his inability to appear before the central probe agency, due to the medical check-up. However, after SSKM refused to admit him, the CBI issued a fresh summon to him for Wednesday, August 10. Massive drama also erupted at the hospital when some people shouted at the TMC leader calling him a “cattle thief’. He was greeted with 'chor chor' slogans at the Kolkata hospital.

Republic has now received a scoop that the CBI is likely to grill Anubrata Mondal at his home and a team may head there for questioning. Fresh action is expected against him for deferring the 10th summon. Mondal has earlier been questioned twice by the central agency as part of its investigation.

Cattle smuggling scam

On 21 September 2020, the CBI filed a case against Border Security Force (BSF) commandant Satish Kumar and several others in connection with illegal cattle smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, which was taking place allegedly in connivance with public servants.

The alleged kingpin of the racket, Mohammad Enamul Haque, was arrested in New Delhi in November 2020. According to the FIR, cattle were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh by miscreants who were allegedly paying money to BSF personnel manning the International Border. The smugglers named in the case allegedly paid 10% of the auction price from successful bidders to accused Customs officials, the CBI's FIR said.