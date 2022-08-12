TMC's Anubrata Mondal To Face Marathon Quizzing By CBI In Cattle Smuggling Case: Sources

After Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal was sent to10-day CBI custody following a hearing in a CBI court in Asansol on Thursday in connection with the cattle smuggling case, the central agency brought the TMC leader to its office in Kolkata Nizam palace around 2:45 AM on Friday, August 12.

According to sources in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Anubrata Mondal will be facing a marathon of questions about his role in the cattle smuggling case. Sources in CBI revealed that the TMC leader will be kept in Nizam palace and he will go through marathon interrogation for the next 9 days as the central agency will try to understand and ascertain his role and how he allegedly became a catalyst in the whole process of cattle smuggling. In addition to this, some high officials of the CBI from Delhi have also arrived in Kolkata. Notably, CBI Additional Director Ajay Bhatnagar who recently arrived in Kolkata is also looking into the cattle smuggling case.

The central agency will likely bring Mondal and his security guard-- Segal Hussain together for questioning in the cattle smuggling case. Notably, Hussain who was also arrested by the CBI earlier in June is also under the agency's lens after he failed to explain some documents related to his acquisition of property and his associations with a few of the accused in the concerned case.

Anubrata Mondal sent to 10 days CBI custody

On Thursday, August 11, a CBI team reached Anubrata's residence in the Bolpur area of West Bengal's Birbhum and arrested him in connection with the cattle smuggling case. Mondal's health check-up was done in the ECL guest house and from there he was taken to Asansol where he was produced in the CBI special court. From the CBI special court, the central agency got 10 days of custody of Mondal, following which at around 7 PM, the CBI team along with Mondal started from Asansol court and reached Kolkata around 2:45 AM on Friday.

The agency, in the statement released on Thursday, reiterated the allegation that the TMC leader was "organising and patronising large-scale illegal cattle smuggling to neighbouring countries and collecting huge money from other persons." Further, it also accused him of 'consistently avoiding summons' and 'not cooperating' with the investigation into the case.

Bengal cattle smuggling case

On 21 September 2020, the CBI filed a case against Border Security Force (BSF) commandant Satish Kumar and several others in connection with illegal cattle smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, which was taking place allegedly in connivance with public servants.

The alleged kingpin of the racket, Mohammad Enamul Haque, was arrested in New Delhi in November 2020. According to the FIR, cattle were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh by miscreants who were allegedly paying money to BSF personnel manning the International Border. The smugglers named in the case allegedly paid 10% of the auction price from successful bidders to accused Customs officials, the CBI's FIR said.

It is pertinent to mention that CBI is questioning Mondal in two cases; one in a cattle smuggling case and another in West Bengal post-poll violence.