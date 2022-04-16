Former Union Minister and the party's Ballygunge Assembly candidate Babul Supriyo dedicated his "victory" to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that the BJP's loss demonstrates the effect of fuel price hikes as the Trinamool Congress party won the bypolls.

“I’m leading, along with that Shatrughan Sinha is leading as well. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) guided us to work at grassroots levels. I dedicate my win to CM Mamata Banerjee and Ma-Mati-Manush. BJP’s position shows the effect of fuel price hike,” said Babul Supriyo. “The Opposition stooped very low during the campaign. This result is a ‘tamacha’ (slap) on the BJP for the way they demean Bengalis. This trend is the result of the hard work of TMC workers,” the TMC leader added.

TMC members and supporters in Asansol were seen celebrating the victory to the beat of drums as the party.

'The public’s verdict will be accepted': BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul stated, “There were some shortcomings from our end because of which we had to face defeat. The public’s verdict will be accepted. Few cases of rigging were seen at some places but Central forces worked really well. We will work at grassroots levels in the forthcoming days.”

Responding to Babul Supriyo’s victory from Ballygunge, Agnimitra Paul said, “Babul Supriyo’s victory in Ballygunge was predictable, Keya Ghosh has put up a big fight. We urge the Police, administration, and the Election Commission to keep a check on violence in the state. Post-poll violence should not take place in West Bengal.”

Notably, the West Bengal Assembly elections, held in 2021 was marred with post-poll violence after the TMC registered an emphatic victory. Investigations on the same remain ongoing.

The BJP had nominated Keya Ghosh for the Ballygunge Assembly by-election, while the CPI(M) nominated Saira Shah Halim.

Bypolls for the Asansol Lok Sabha seat was necessitated after Supriyo resigned from the lower House. His resignation came as he defected form the BJP to the TMC.

The Ballygunge Assembly seat, on the other hand, fell vacant after the death of state Minister Subrata Mukherjee.