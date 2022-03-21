TMC's Babul Supriyo Files Nomination For Ballygunge Seat; 'New Journey In Politics'

Singer-turned politician Babul Supriyo who has been fielded by the Trinamool Congress for the bypolls at the Ballygunge assembly constituency filed his nomination on Monday and called it "a new journey in politics" for him. This came after the 51-year-old former Union Minister had switched from BJP to the Trinamool Congress last year and was named as TMC's candidate from Ballygunge.

Supriyo who arrived at the Alipore Survey Office for filing his nominations spoke to the media and said, "I've got the blessings of CM Mamata Banerjee and support of party workers and will try to better my second inning of politics as compared to first."

This came just a day after he confirmed meeting his detractors and sorting all the differences with them. Speaking on this, the former BJP central minister also added that he has no differences with anyone in the prestigious Assembly constituency from where he has been fielded. Further adding that he remains committed to Bengal's secular culture, Supriyo also exuded confidence over winning the Ballygunge Assembly by-polls. Earlier this week, Supriyo had tweeted in Bengali that he will work to protect Bengal's culture, history and secularism and that people of Asansol which he represented earlier in the Lok Sabha, knew that he had never indulged in politics of caste or religious divide.

West Bengal by-polls

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Assembly by-polls have been scheduled for the Ballygunge Assembly constituency along with the Asansol Assembly constituency in April this year. While Babul Supriyo will be contesting elections from the Ballygunge seat, actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha is all set to contest from Asansol from TMC. Sinha on Monday also filed his nominations from the seat. Both the candidates were also accompanied by senior party leaders after nominations.

While the Ballygunge Assembly by-polls are being held after it fell vacant following the death of state minister Subrata Mukherjee, the Asansol Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Supriyo, a two-time BJP MP, quit the BJP in October last year and joined the TMC. By-election to both seats will be held on April 12, 2022, and the results will be declared on April 16, 2022.

