TMC's Babul Supriyo Gheraoed By BJP Workers In Tripura, Alleges His Car Was Attacked

Former Union Minister and now Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Babul Supriyo has claimed that his car was allegedly attacked by BJP protesters who gheraoed him with heavy sloganeering on Saturday at the Ramnagar outpost area of Tripura. This comes after Supriyo had formally joined TMC on September 18 in the presence of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien.

Surprisingly, the former Union Minister had made similar allegations against the TMC in the past when he was a BJP MP in the Asansol constituency. The protesting BJP workers were heard demanding that they do not want to see Supriyo in Tripura as he is not a trustworthy politician.

Babul Supriyo switches allegiance to TMC

A two-time MP from Asansol, Babul Supriyo served as a Union Minister of State for seven years until he was dropped during the Cabinet reshuffle in July this year. Subsequently, he took to Facebook on July 31 and announced his decision to quit politics and resign from his Lok Sabha seat.

While his original post mentioned that he was not joining any other political party including TMC, Congress and CPI(M), this portion was deleted after a while, which gave rise to speculation that he was exploring other political options.

Confirming these rumours, he formally joined TMC on September 18 in the presence of the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien.

Weighing in on this development, Suvendu Adhikari said, "We have definitely lost a member but I don't think that's going to impact the influence or the functioning of the party in the state in any manner."

Pertinently, the singer-turned-politician had unsuccessfully contested the WB Assembly Election from Tollygunj and lost to TMC's Aroop Biswas by a margin of over 50,000 votes.

In October, Supriyo met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and formally tendered his resignation as an MP of the Lower House. Thanking PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for reposing confidence in him during his stint in the saffron party, he maintained that he had no moral right to retain the Asansol seat anymore. On this occasion, he also demanded that West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's father Sisir and Dibyendu resign from their Lok Sabha seats too.