TMC's Derek O'Brien Fires Fresh Salvo At FM Nirmala Sitharaman Post Her 'walked Out' Claim

Not ready to surrender just yet, Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien fired yet another tweet attacking Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the fresh tweet, the TMC MP asked if 'PM Modi's Finance Minister convincingly answered even one of the 6 issues raised' by him in the Parliament on the price rise and the GST issues. Taking the liberty to answer, he said 'of course not' and embedded a video of him speaking in the Rajya Sabha to support his claim. The leader was heard asking if the GST compensation for the states would be extended from five years amid the problems faced due to COVID-19.

TMC Vs Finance Minister

For those unversed, the fresh tweet by O'Brien is the modified version of his earlier post. Just like the latest post, in the earlier tweet, the TMC MP had tagged PM Modi and brought to his attention how his Finance Minister Sitharaman responded to the price rise & GST debate in the Upper House of the Parliament, and claimed, "WE HAD RAISED 6 SPECIFIC ISSUES. She evaded all. NO RESPONSE in Parliament. Maybe I will get luckier on Twitter."

Soon thereafter, Finance Minister Sitharaman herself took to the microblogging site to expose the truth behind O'Brien's claim, saying the TMC MP 'walked out' the moment she made the Upper House aware of the fact that 'in West Bengal, pre- Goods and Service Tax (GST) paneer had Value added Tax (VAT) imposed on it'.

"Even in your absence, I kept answering each of the points you wanted replies on--on cesses, LPG, GST, and particularly on the rupee. Please take some time out to watch," said the Finance Minister, embedding a link to the YouTube channel of Sansad TV.