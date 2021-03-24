TMC's Derek O'Brien Slams Centre Over Passing GNCT Bill, Calls It 'Cruel Irony'

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party approached all opposition and non-NDA parties to oppose the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in Rajya Sabha, the Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien took to Twitter and slammed the Centre for passing the GNCT Bill, calling it 'another knife into the heart of democracy'.

Derek O'Brien said, "Two days to go for elections in 5 States. Yet Trinamool RS MPs airdash to Delhi to stop bulldozing of GNCT Bill that disempowers an elected Delhi government. Another knife into the heart of democracy, Constitution Parliament. Worse still Home Min electioneering not piloting Bill. Cruel irony." READ | BJP slams AAP's opposition to GNCTD Bill; points out 'our MPs got re-elected in 2019'

The GNCT Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, despite strong protests by AAP and other opposition parties, who called it "unconstitutional". Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter after this and said, "The Bill effectively takes away power from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated," he wrote while clearly stating that the BJP has cheated the people. However, the BJP has maintained that the Bill will authorize the Lieutenant Governor of New Delhi, so the latter can take decisions equivalent to the Delhi government, as is the case with all Union Territories.

According to PRS, the Bill proposes to define the powers of the Delhi government and the L-G with regard to the 1991 Act, amending it:

The term “government” referred to in any law made by the Legislative Assembly will imply Lieutenant Governor (LG)

Assembly can make Rules to regulate it, consistent with Lok Sabha

Bill prohibits Legislative Assembly from making rules for (i)day-to-day administration of the NCT, (ii) conduct any inquiry into administrative decisions

LG must reserve Bills passed by Legislative Assembly for President's assent - (i) if it diminishes Delhi HC's power (ii) President may direct to be reserved (iii) deals with salaries of Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and members of the Assembly and the Ministers (iv) official languages of the Assembly. LG must also reserve those Bills for the President which cover any of the matters outside the purview of the powers of the Legislative Assembly.

Executive action by the government must be taken in the name of the LG and his opinion must be obtained

(Image: ANI/PTI)