TMC's Derek O'Brien Suspended From Rajya Sabha For Winter Session Over Alleged Misconduct

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien has been suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the ongoing winter session over alleged misconduct and 'unruly behaviour'. The TMC MP had allegedly thrown the Rajya Sabha Rule Book towards the Chair on Tuesday.

Taking to the microblogging site, the Trinamool Congress leader said that he was suspended for protesting against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and bulldozing Election Laws Bills 2021.

"The last time I got suspended from RS was when govt. was BULLDOZING #FarmLaws We all know what happened after that. Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of #Parliament and BULLDOZING #ElectionLawsBill2021 Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon," he said.

In the Rajya Sabha, O'Brien argued the election reform bill was brought without enough notice. Citing the rulebook, he said that the bill cannot be listed today. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, who was on the chair, said that the bill had been permitted at shorter notice under the rules.

After walking away from Rajya Sabha, the TMC Mp tweeted a video saying: "The Rajya Sabha TV is being censored...The opposition MPs are in the well of the Rajya Sabha objecting to this bill linking Aadhaar with voter ID but the government is bulldozing it. They are not maintaining any rules in Parliament. The television is being censored they are only showing Chairman and treasury benches. Mockery is being made of Parliament."

Election laws (Amendment) Bill 2021

Election laws (Amendment) Bill that aims to link Aadhaar with the voter ID was passed in Rajya Sabha amid the din, with Opposition MPs strongly opposing the Bill and asking BJP to take it back and finally staging a walkout.

The Bill was passed through a voice vote when all the Opposition members including Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, Shiv Sena, Left, Samajwadi Party, RJD and BSP staged a walkout accusing the Chair of not giving them the division.