TMC Leader Slams Administration For Blocking Entry To JNU Campus, Says 'they Are Scared'

Amid the JNU row over the brutal assault on the students and faculty members, Dinesh Trivedi of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation that had arrived at the JNU campus has slammed the administration for blocking the entry to the campus.

The Trinamool Congress leader said, "Interestingly all other political parties were allowed to enter the campus, only we were not allowed. We have been blocked because they are scared of Mamata Banerjee and she is democracy. If they are scared of Mamata Banerjee means they are scared of democracy".

Speaking of the JNU violence, the TMC leader said, "JNU is such a great institution, why would anybody attack wearing masks? Only terrorists can attack wearing masks. I don't know how many were there who attacked, but it should be investigated."

BJP leader Babul Supriyo condemning the JNU attack called out the hypocrisy of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who also condemned the JNU attack.

Strongly condemn the attack on #JNU but where were all these so-called intellectuals of Bengal when I ws assaulted in JU?Where ws @MamataOfficial ? I DO NOT believe in Politics in educational institutions hence not bringing Politics but then what ‘else’ lie behind this Hypocrisy? — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 6, 2020

I said what I said !!The hypocrisies are shameless & naked - I don’t need to name anyone•Intellectuals who hv resorted to it V well knw who they R•I do not wish to add a single line to this or comment/respond/react to anything, good, bad or ugly, that any1 may choose to write! https://t.co/Uxpi0OHH71 — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 6, 2020

About the JNU attack

On Sunday evening, a group of masked miscreants gathered inside the JNU campus. Armed with lathis and rods, the masked goons attacked the students and faculty members.

