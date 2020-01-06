The Debate
TMC Leader Slams Administration For Blocking Entry To JNU Campus, Says 'they Are Scared'

Politics

Amid the JNU row over the brutal assault on the students and faculties, Dinesh Trivedi of the TMC delegation has slammed the administration for blocking entry

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:

Amid the JNU row over the brutal assault on the students and faculty members, Dinesh Trivedi of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation that had arrived at the JNU campus has slammed the administration for blocking the entry to the campus. 

The Trinamool Congress leader said, "Interestingly all other political parties were allowed to enter the campus, only we were not allowed. We have been blocked because they are scared of Mamata Banerjee and she is democracy. If they are scared of Mamata Banerjee means they are scared of democracy".

READ | Former JNU Chancellor Karan Singh Slams Current JNU VC, Says 'He's Completely Ineffective'

Speaking of the JNU violence, the TMC leader said, "JNU is such a great institution, why would anybody attack wearing masks? Only terrorists can attack wearing masks. I don't know how many were there who attacked, but it should be investigated."

BJP leader Babul Supriyo condemning the JNU attack called out the hypocrisy of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who also condemned the JNU attack.

READ | Telangana: AIMIM, Cong, TJS Condemn JNU Violence

About the JNU attack

On Sunday evening, a group of masked miscreants gathered inside the JNU campus. Armed with lathis and rods, the masked goons attacked the students and faculty members.

READ | After JNU Violence, HRD Min Pokhriyal States 'Education Institutions Are For Education'

READ | JNU Violence: Amnesty International Criticises Delhi Police For Failing To Protect Students

Published:
