TMC's Firhad Hakim Slams BJP Leaders' Controversial Remarks, Says 'No Space For Violence'

Over the past week, various controversial statements have been made by various leaders of the Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janta Party. While one of the party's General Secretary asked supporters to 'torch' a police station at a gathering, its Bengal Chief went on to say that cowards speak of forgiveness. The leaders have been at the receiving end from all their political counterparts.

"Violence has no space in Bengal," that was what Kolkata Municipal Corporation's administrator and senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim said on Monday when asked on the controversial statements of BJP leaders. The Bengal minister went on to state how Bengal is the land of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and Rabindranath Tagore, and violence had no scope of activity in Bengal.

"Bengal is the land of peace and love. Chaitanya, Tagore, Vivekananda, Ramakrishna spoke of love. So no scope of violence in their land. Ones who propagate it, are against the culture of Bengal. They(BJP leaders) are speaking like Naxals and terrorists, who want to break down law and order," said Bengal's PWD minister.

BJP leader makes controversial remarks

Controversy erupted when BJP's West Bengal General Secretary Sayantan Basu was seen openly asking supporters to torch down a police station in the Midnapore district of West Bengal on Saturday. The senior state leader, while addressing BJP workers, asked them to take against the men in khaki.

"Today, don't attack the police but torch the police station if a BJP worker is killed or tortured. Wait for six more months, we will teach them a lesson. Won't stop you that time," threatened Basu.

With the 2021 elections knocking at Bengal's doors, political parties have upped the ante. As the BJP General Secretary was seen asking people to indulge in violence, TMC's Firhad Hakim was seen to advocate peace to his workers, where he said, "People want to live in peace and harmony. Ones who are indulging in violence won't have land below their feet, as the public won't accept them!"

(Image credits: @FirhadHakim)