TMC's Jitendra Tiwari Makes Another U-turn; Quits TMC And Joins BJP Once Again

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday witnessed yet another case of political exodus after Pandeveswar MLA Jitendra Tiwari quit the party to join the BJP in the run-up to the West Bengal polls. Considered to be a 'crowd puller' in Asansol, where the saffron party is said to be weaker as compared to TMC, Tiwari could prove to be a heavyweight for the BJP.

While speaking to RepublicTV, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "The Congress can meet the others, TMC can, what is wrong in us meeting political leaders and inducting them? People are leaving TMC because they feel stifled there. TMC had promised things which it never did, they don't have the face to go to the crowds."

West Bengal: TMC leader and former Asansol mayor Jitendra Tiwary joins Bharatiya Janata Party, in the presence of BJP state president Dilip Ghosh at Sreerampore Hooghly pic.twitter.com/QlDCajx1QM — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2021

Jitendra Tiwari's multiple flip-flops

Notably, Jitendra Tiwari had been one of the several leaders who had joined the BJP back in December 2020 triggered by the exit of Suvendu Adhikari. However, shortly after, he had returned back to TMC folds. Within an hour of leaving the Mamata Banerjee-led party, Tiwari had withdrawn his resignation from the party and his post, apologizing for his statements 'disavowing Trinamool'.

"It is very painful to see that a section is trying to link me with BJP which is false. I am with Didi and in next 48 hours I will start working actively for Didi on ground to strengthen our party as per my capacity," he had tweeted back in December.

The leader had first resigned as the chief of the Municipal Corporation of Asansol on December 17, days after he accused the West Bengal government of depriving the industrial city of central funds under the smart city project. After his resignation, he had claimed that his office was ransacked ‘on instructions from Kolkata’. Tiwari later resigned from the post of district chief of the party as well.

However, sources had revealed that the flip-flop had not set well with Mamata Banerjee who refused to take him back for the key post and appointed Amarnath Chatterjee as the new civic body chief of the Asansol Municipal Corporation.

In the run-up to the polls, the Trinamool Congress has witnessed a massive political exodus with several of its key leaders and heavyweights jumping ship to the BJP. TMC-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who was one of the first to incite a rebel within the party, had earlier proclaimed that 'no one will be left in TMC' by end of February.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from March 27- April 29 with the counting of votes on May 2.

